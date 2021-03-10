Sanjay Leela Bhansali tests positive for coronavirus, isolates himself: report

Bollywood film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has tested positive for Covid-19 and isolated himself, Indian media reported.



According to media reports, Bhansali contracted Covid-19 on the sets of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The shooting of the film has been halted and the entire cast and crew are also being tested for coronavirus.

Earlier, according to Indian media Alia Bhatt took coronavirus test after her beau Ranbir Kapoor was diagnosed with Covid-19.

The Gully Boy actress was tested negative but still isolated herself.