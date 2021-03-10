Tom Cruise's son Connor shares gym workout video

Connor Cruise, the adopted son of actress Nicole Kidman and her ex-husband Tom Cruise, is slowly coming into the spotlight as he provided a sneak peek into his workout at a gym on Tuesday.

Connor is seen lifting weight on his shoulders while squatting assisted by his personal trainer.

Sharing his workout video on the Instagram Story, he wrote on the video’s head: "Still got a long ways to go but we are on the road." At the bottom of the video, he penned: "Getting me up to 315 on the squat."

The 26-year-old adopted son of the celebrities is a keen fisherman in Florida. In a recent post on social media, he could be seen posing with a big swordfish he had captured.

Some social media users expressed distaste of him for hunting the wildlife however Connor had his argument to give. One of them said, "Waiting for the people to freak out cause you killed another fish! That's a good one there though!" But Connor defiantly said: "I'm pouring gasoline on the fire."



He also posted pictures of himself enjoying the weather in Florida. In a picture, Connor Cruise is seen enjoying barbecuing.



