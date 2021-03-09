'Shut your mouth and concentrate on cricket': Hina Pervaiz Butt lashes out at Hafeez

PML-N's Hina Pervaiz Butt (L) and Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez (R). Photo: File

PML-N's Hina Pervaiz Butt a few days ago lashed out at Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez, after the latter praised PM Imran Khan on social media.



Taking to Twitter, the Pakistani cricketer had described PM Imran Khan's move to secure a vote of confidence from the parliament as a "master stroke".



Hina Pervaiz Butt saw the tweet and was not impressed at all. She criticised the cricketer, telling him to "concentrate on your cricket".



"Master stroke. #VoteOfConfidence @ImranKhanPTI," tweeted Hafeez.

"Pakistan [cricket] has become a laughing stock around the world for failing to implement coronavirus SOPs and now you are supporting a vote thief," Butt lashed out on Twitter.

"It is better if you shut your mouth and play cricket and refrain from commenting on politics," she tweeted.

Hafeez has not responded to Butt's tweet.