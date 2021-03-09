Oprah Winfrey reveals what Meghan Markle texted her as bombshell sit-down aired

In the midst of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey being aired across the world, the host shared the texts she exchanged with the Duchess of Sussex as the sit-down graced television screens.

In an interview with CBS, Oprah said that Meghan had texted her as the highly anticipated interview aired in which she asked the host how the bombshell interview was being received.

"Well, I haven't really spoken to them since the interview because we're in different time zones. I got a text from Meghan yesterday saying, 'How's it going?' Because she was putting Archie to bed waiting on the West Coast feed and had no idea what was happening on the East Coast," she said, as reported by E! News.

"And I said, 'I don't either, from what I can tell it's going well, I know it's airing.' So I will probably have a conversation with them later today," she added.

Among some of the jaw-dropping revelations the couple made, Meghan claimed that she was left contemplating suicide, while being five months pregnant, after the Palace refused to give her the mental health support she needed.

She also outlined a conversation she had with an unnamed member of the royal family regarding how her son’s, Archie, skin colour would turn out after his birth along with issues regarding giving the little one a title.