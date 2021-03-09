Alia Bhatt undergoes COVID-19 test after Ranbir Kapoor’s diagnosis

Alia Bhatt undergoes COVID-19 test after Ranbir Kapooor’s diagnosis

Indian star Alia Bhatt on Tuesday took coronavirus test after her beau Ranbir Kapoor was diagnosed with Covid-19.



The Gully Boy actress has tested negative for coronavirus but still isolated herself, according to Indian media.

According to media reports, Alia Bhatt takes the coronavirus test nearly every day and on Tuesday she tested negative.

Alia has still isolated herself after Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus.

The report further says that Ranbir Kapoor caught the virus on the sets of film Brahmastra, also starring Alia.

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor confirmed on her Instagram handle that Ranbir was diagnosed with Covid-19.

She said “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions.”



