It's not about you: Former Donald Trump advisor criticises Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Former senior advisor to Donald Trump, Stephen Miller, hit back at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their explosive interview.

Miller said that the host of the bombshell tell-all, Oprah Winfrey, should have questioned the royal couple over the purpose of the royal family, which he believes goes beyond the couple's qualms.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Here’s the question Oprah should have asked Harry & Meghan: isn’t the whole point of the Royal Family that it’s not about you but about your country?"

"It’s about service to the UK and the Commonwealth."

He also shed some light on his own experience of meeting some of the members of the royal family, lavishing them with praises.

"During President Trump’s head of state visit to the UK, I had the privilege of getting to meet several members of the Royal Family," he wrote.

"They were unfailingly gracious & deeply committed to preserving the traditions and heritage of the UK."

Trump in particular had also expressed his reservations against the Duchess of Sussex after the couple weighed in on the crucial US presidential elections.

"I'm not a fan of hers," he said.

"I would say this - and she has probably has heard that - I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he's going to need it."