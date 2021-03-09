Ranbir Kapoor is in self-quarantine after Covid-19 diagnosis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for Covid-19 and quarantined at home, his mother Neetu has confirmed.
Neetu turned to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a throwback photo of Ranbir and confirmed that her son has tested positive for Covid-19 and is on medication and recovering well.
She wrote, “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well.”
“He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions,” Neetu further said.