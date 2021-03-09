Ranbir Kapoor is in self-quarantine after Covid-19 diagnosis

Ranbir Kapoor is in self-quarantine after diagnosed with Covid-19, confirms Neetu

Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for Covid-19 and quarantined at home, his mother Neetu has confirmed.



Neetu turned to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a throwback photo of Ranbir and confirmed that her son has tested positive for Covid-19 and is on medication and recovering well.

She wrote, “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well.”

“He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions,” Neetu further said.

