Serena Williams posts heartwarming tribute in support of Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced, says Serena Williams

Serena Williams has extended support to her longtime friend Meghan Markle after she made shocking revelations on her interview with Oprah Winfrey.



The tennis stalwart uploaded a heartfelt letter to pay tribute to the Duchess of Susses. She wrote, "Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life—and leads by example— with empathy and compassion. She teaches me everyday what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced."



"I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us. We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. the mental health and consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal," Williams added.

"I want Meghan’s daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect. Keep in your memory the fruitage of the spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faith, mildness, self-control. Against such things there is no law," she ended the note.

In her explosive chat, one of the jarring revelations Meghan made was how she got suicidal while living at the Palace.

“I didn’t want to be alive anymore,” the Duchess of Sussex said. “I was ashamed to admit it to Harry but I knew if I didn’t say it, I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. It was clear, it was real, it was frightening, and it was a constant thought.”