Meghan Markle lists the troubles Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid’: ‘It's like me!’

Meghan Markle touches upon her life comparisons with Ariel from The Little Mermaid during her chat with Oprah Winfrey.



The former royal touched upon her affiliation with Ariel from The Little Mermaid during her interview with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special.

"I was sitting in Nottingham cottage and The Little Mermaid came on. And who as an adult really watches The Little Mermaid but it came on and I was like, 'Well I'm here all the time I might as well watch this,' and I went, 'Oh my God she falls in love with the prince and because of that she loses her voice’."