Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unveil the truth behind their secret wedding day ‘just for them’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got candid about the truth behind their big day and the one they crafted “just for them.”



The former royal detailed the moment during an interview with Oprah and was quoted saying, I've thought about this a lot because it was like having an out of body experience I was very present for.”

“That's the only way I can describe it because the night before I slept through the night entirely, which in and of itself is a bit of a miracle. And then woke up and started listening to that song 'Going to the Chapel’.”

“And just tried to make it fun and light and remind ourselves that this was our day — but I think we were both really aware, even in advance of that just, this wasn't our day. This was the day that was planned for the world."