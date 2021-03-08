Gabrielle Union candidly dishes on ‘rock bottom moments’

Award-winning actor Gabrielle Union recently got candid about all the mental health struggles she ever faced during her multiple “rock bottom moments.”



The star got candid during her interview with E News and was quoted saying, "I've had so many rock bottom moments as an adult, starting with being raped at 19 at gunpoint at my job.”

"It just felt like every so many years there was some major catastrophic event that was happening in my life. You know, divorce, career setbacks, relationship issues. There's always something that just lands you on your ass and you're like 'There's no way I can move on from this, I'll never recover, I'll never be the same’."