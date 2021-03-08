Queen Elizabeth remains unscathed as Meghan Markle admits she treated her well

Meghan Markle, 39, admitted that Queen Elizabeth has been nothing but wonderful to her

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not refrain from exposing every single detail about the Firm, the only person to have come out of their recent interview unscathed was Queen Elizabeth II.

In their chat with Oprah Winfrey on the explosive interview, neither the Duke nor the Duchess of Sussex attacked the monarch.

Meghan, 39, admitted that Her Majesty has been nothing but wonderful to her.

"The queen has always been wonderful to me. I've loved being in her company. She's always been warm, welcoming, and inviting,” she said.

Harry too denied that he had blindsided his grandmother with his decision to leave the royal life behind, saying instead it was his father Prince Charles who had actually let him down.

"I had three conversations with my grandmother, and two conversations with my father before he stopped taking my calls. And then he said, can you put this all in writing?"