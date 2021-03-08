Meghan Markle should play herself on ‘The Crown’ in future episodes

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Winfrey interview came out, Netflix’s The Crown has been getting some free promotion.



Social media users couldn’t help but think what would be going on in the heads of writers and producers of the award-winning regal show now that the royal family is hit with another blow with the historic interview that has shook the Firm to its very core.

Many fans thought that the creator of the show Peter Morgan should consider getting the Duchess of Sussex to play herself on the future seasons of the show while some wondered if this latest royal debacle is giving the writers some fresh ideas.

That being said, Morgan had earlier clarified that his hit show has no plans of depicting the present-day royal timeline. However, whether or not he is giving the idea a second thought following the bombshell interview is something we will only find out with time.

Here are some of the best reactions to the Sussex interview and The Crown crossover:



