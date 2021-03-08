Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis settle differences after his Critics Choice win

Olivia Wilde turned to her social media to congratulate Jason Sudeikis

It looks like Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde are putting the drama behind them and moving on.

After the Ted Lasso star won big at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, the Don’t Worry Darling director turned to her social media to congratulate him.

“Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins! So happy for you guys. I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year,” she wrote.

Delivering his acceptance speech on Sunday, Sudeikis also thanked his former ladylove and the mother of his two children Otis Sudeikis, 6 and Daisy Sudeikis, 4.

"I want to thank my kids, Daisy, Otis,” he said: "I want to thank their mom, Olivia, who had the initial idea to do this as a TV show."