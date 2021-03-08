Prince Harry says he feared Meghan Markle would have the same fate as Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their side of the story on Sunday in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.



Comparing his wife’s struggles to that his late mother Princess Diana faced decades ago, the Duke of Sussex said she would be very ‘angry’ seeing how things have turned out if she was alive today.

“She would feel very angry with how this has panned out and very sad,” Harry told Oprah during the two-hour CBS spot.

“All she would ever want was for us to be happy,” he shared.

Talking about how the royal family cut him off financially and how his mother saved him, Harry said: “My family cut me off in the first half of 2020, but I got what my mum left me.”

Harry also said that his late mother, Princess Diana perhaps foresaw the situation he would be going through as her inheritance money is what helped the couple survive initially.

"You asked what my mother thought of this, and I think she saw it coming," he said.

“I certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process,” Harry shared, adding that he feared that “history was repeating itself” with how Meghan was being treated just like his late mother was.

“I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side, because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for [Diana] going through this process by herself all those years ago because it’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us.”