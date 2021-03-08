Kareena Kapoor shares first glimpse of newborn son with inspirational note on Women’s Day

Indian star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed her second baby last month, shared the first sweet photo of the newborn son and fans can’t stop gushing over him.



The Good Newwz actress turned to Instagram on International Women’s Day and gave the first glimpse of her son.

Kareena shared the picture with inspirational note for the women, saying “There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves” followed by numerous heart emoticons.

Kareena Kapoor welcomed her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan on February 21, 2021.

