Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify had led to many criticizing the pair last year.

The Duke of Sussex has finally offered an explanation as to why the pair signed the deals as he and Meghan made startling revelations in their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Harry told the talk show host that not long after he and Meghan announced their exits, the royal family "literally cut me off financially" in the first quarter of 2020 after which he had no choice but to sign the deals to protect his family.

Addressing the people who called the pair "money-grubbing royals" over the deals, he said "first off, this was never our intention."

"For my perspective, all I needed was enough money to pay for security to keep my family safe," he said.

"My family cut me off in the first half of 2020, but I got what my mum left me,” he said.

He further said that his late mother, Princess Diana perhaps foresaw the situation he would be going through as her inheritance money is what helped the couple survive initially.

"You asked what my mother thought of this, and I think she saw it coming," he said.