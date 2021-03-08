close
Mon Mar 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 8, 2021

Prince Harry says Prince Charles and Prince William are also 'trapped' in royal family

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 08, 2021

With the explosive Oprah Winfrey interview finally hitting the screens, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made some shocking revelations about their family.

Speaking to the talk show host, the Duke of Sussex confessed that he thinks his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles are trapped in the royal institution.

Meghan denied claims about her having intentions of leaving the royal family with Prince Harry when they were dating.

Harry added that if he hadn’t tied the knot with Meghan he would have never thought about leaving the family, adding that it was his wife who opened his eyes to how he was trapped in the ‘Institution’ where he was born.

"My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave. And I have compassion for that,” he said. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment