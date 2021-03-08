Harry and Meghan aware of 'catastrophic' interviews involving Royal Family members?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been cautioned that there is a history of "catastrophic" interviews involving Royal Family members ahead of their earthshaking chat with Oprah.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are facing criticism over their interview with US talks show host, have been warned of serious consequence ahead of the show.



Richard Fitzwilliams, the British public relations consultant and commentator, last week told UK's Express.co that a number of royals such as Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Princess Diana have all been burnt by doing no-holds-barred interviews.

He went on to say: "Royal interviews are often catastrophic. If you look at Charles' admission of adultery or indeed Andrew's disastrous car-crash interview."

"Diana and Panorama is infinitely more complexed and there is an inquiry on how the BBC got it."

The Panorama interview had lasting consequences as the Queen had then recommended the Prince and Princess of Wales to get divorced.

"You could argue it several ways but I have never thought it a good idea for a no-holds-barred interview," he added.

Prince Harry's sweetheart, according to another royal expert Anna Pasternak, will face a furious backlash from the Royal Family following her tell-all interview with Oprah.

The royal author warned that her stinging attack on Buckingham Palace will not go unanswered by the Royal Family. Sharing her opinion with BBC Radio 5 Live, Pasternak said: "There will be many people supporting her next week. But the wrath of the Royal Family and the establishment is not something that you look forward to."

Another expert wrote in The Daily Mail: "My guess is that, like Diana all those years ago, Harry and Meghan will be feeling pleased as punch about their own interview with Oprah, which airs in America tonight and in the UK tomorrow."

Meghan Markle, in her March 7 interview , opened up on her experience in the Royal Family, saying: "I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us."

