close
Sun Mar 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 8, 2021

Ariana Grande and her fiancé Dalton Gomez enjoy romantic dinner in LA

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 08, 2021

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, who got engaged in December, enjoyed dinner during their night out in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.

During their rare public outing, the 27-year-old Positions singer  and her beau were looking smashing in casual outfits.

The Grammy winner  donned an oversized brown jacket and the real estate agent, 25 wore a purple sweater during the romantic date.

The were spotted exiting out of the back gate of the FIA restaurant, post their dinner in the city on Saturday night. The pair wore matching white face masks as they ducked out of the restaurant.

The real estate agent inspired Grande's sixth studio album Positions. The romantic project became her fifth sixth album to top the Billboard 200 chart.

Ariana Grande, months after the album's release, made the announcement of their engagement by posting photos with the caption. "Forever n then some."

Latest News

More From Entertainment