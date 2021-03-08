Ariana Grande and her fiancé Dalton Gomez enjoy romantic dinner in LA

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, who got engaged in December, enjoyed dinner during their night out in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.

During their rare public outing, the 27-year-old Positions singer and her beau were looking smashing in casual outfits.

The Grammy winner donned an oversized brown jacket and the real estate agent, 25 wore a purple sweater during the romantic date.

The were spotted exiting out of the back gate of the FIA restaurant, post their dinner in the city on Saturday night. The pair wore matching white face masks as they ducked out of the restaurant.

The real estate agent inspired Grande's sixth studio album Positions. The romantic project became her fifth sixth album to top the Billboard 200 chart.

Ariana Grande, months after the album's release, made the announcement of their engagement by posting photos with the caption. "Forever n then some."