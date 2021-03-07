close
Sun Mar 07, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 7, 2021

Meghan Markle could return to acting after Oprah Winfrey interview: expert

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 07, 2021

It has been suggested that Meghan Markle could quite possibly consider returning to her acting career. 

After her hotly anticipated interview Oprah Winfrey interview with husband Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex could potentially return on screens, it has been suggested.

Royal expert and author of Royals at War, Dylan Howard said: "Meghan is creating a new form of celebrity for herself with media conglomerates in the 10s of 100s of millions of dollars. It sets her on a path of unparalleled stardom.”

"Let's not be surprised if we see her return to acting. It's almost like Prince Harry is driving a wedge with a sledgehammer through his relationship with Prince William,” said the royal expert.

"William, as a staunch advocate of everything that the Royal Family means, is obviously going to be dragged into this. I expect this interview to not only reverberate in the United States and England, but to rock the Establishment at its core,” added Howard. 

