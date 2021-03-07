Priyanka Chopra is bringing the flavours of India to NYC through her new venture

Priyanka Chopra is ready to make her mark with yet another venture after trying her hand at acting and writing.



The Sky Is Pink actor, 38, recently announced the launch of her new restaurant Sona in New York City which brings the mouthwatering flavours of India to the streets of the Big Apple!

Sharing the news on her official Instagram, the Quantico star wrote: “I'm thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with.”

"SONA is opening later this month, and I can't wait to see you there!” she wrote, adding that the restaurant will come with a “delicious and innovative menu” that takes customers "on a food journey through my amazing country."

“This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin. Thank you to our designer Melissa Bowers and the rest of the team for realizing this vision so clearly,” she added.



Posting old photos of her with husband Nick Jonas from the Puja ceremony held at the space before work began, she wrote: “The second and third photos were taken in September 2019 when we performed a small intimate Puja (prayer ceremony) to bless the space that would soon become @sonanewyork Godspeed!”