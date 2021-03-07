Prince Philip, Thomas Markle’s health could suffer after Meghan, Harry interview

The Markle clan is just as worried about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview as the British royal family.



Half-sister of the Duchess of Sussex, Samantha Markle spoke to Sunday Mirror and revealed how the couple’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey may lead to serious negative impact on the health of both their father Thomas Markle and Prince Philip.

“It’s stressful to have someone making this drama and personal affronts on the family at a time when he’s so fragile,” said Samantha.

“My dad could die at any time but it doesn’t seem to matter to Meghan. All that seems to matter to her is she gets her way. She’s like a bull in a china shop,” she continued.

“The royal family welcomed Meg in and were so gracious. Now she’s acting like they’re the problem,” she said.

“For her to turn on them now feels like such a slap in the face, but I did once say ‘if she’ll do this to our family, she’ll do this to yours’ and I’ve been proven right,” she shared.

“They shouldn’t be surprised because my father gave Meg everything she has but she treated him exactly the same way. I’m sure it will have affected their family and hurt them deeply, just as it has ours,” she added.

About what she thinks Meghan will say in her explosive interview with Oprah, Samantha said: “I’m sure Meghan will play the victim and blame us for everything.”

"It’s easier than apologising and acknowledging her own mistakes. Clips I’ve seen look like gaslighting at its finest,” she said.

"She talks of empowering women, but what about the voice of her sister in a wheelchair? Or her father who had two heart attacks? Or the voices of Prince Philip and the Queen? The only voices she cares about are ones that praise her,” she added.