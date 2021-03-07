The Queen’s favoritism for Prince William over Harry sends shockwaves: ‘William is the only future!’

Royal experts unearth Queen Elizabeth’s horrid favoritism towards Prince William over Prince Harry shocks royal fans.

News regarding the Queen’s blatant favoritism has been brought forward in a Channel 5 documentary Prince Harry: The Troubled Prince by royal author Angela Levin and journalist Richard Kay.

Ms. Levin believes, "The late Queen Mother would always invite Prince William over for tea and talk to him about his future and not invite Prince Harry."

Even Mr. Kay added, “The Queen Mother always made sure Prince William was seated in a prominent seat next to her and Harry never was. Prince Charles shared Diana's concerns about making sure the boys shared things in their early years.”

"But, certainly, more senior members of the royal family in private were saying: “This is nonsense. William is the future. All our efforts must go into educating William'. It was William the Queen would invite for lessons in kingship when he was at Eton and she was at Windsor Castle."

Even royal correspondent Katie Nicholl stepped into the conversation and added, “I think being the spare to the heir is a role that inherently has problems attached with it.”

"Prince William's role has always been defined. What he’s going to do has always been clearly outlined. Harry, like spares historically in the royal family, has had to find a role for himself."