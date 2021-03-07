Kaley Cuoco reminisces over ‘Big Bang Theory' ending: ‘I’ll never have money again!’

Kaley Cuoco recently got candid about her financial freak out upon learning about the end of her Big Bang Theory career.

Cuoco touched upon her time there with The One Show and admitted, "When I started freaking out about the comparisons there would be or what my next project would be, I realized you can't compare anything to 'Big Bang,' As its own entity, I'll never have that again. I won't have that cast again, the money, the schedule, the 12 years... I mean, all of it was insane."

Her biggest fear was being sized up after such a popular sitcom but, "I was like, OK, if I can accept that nothing will compare to that, I can't control what other people are gonna say about me, but I knew my next project was gonna be for me and I was gonna leave that in its own place.”