Angelina Jolie is on a mission to empower women beekeepers

Acclaimed Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie has jumped aboard a project that helps empower women beekeepers.



The Salt star wasnamed ‘Godmother’ of the 2021 Women for Bees program that was created through the partnership of GUERLAIN and UNESCO.

The program aims to train women beekeepers from across the globe to become entrepreneurs.

Starting from June 21, 2021, the 30-day program will be held at the French Observatory of Apidology (OFA) in Provence and will be led by them to guide the participants on how to run their own apiaries.

Chatting about the initiative with Harper’s Bazaar, Jolie said: “GUERLAIN have a genuine commitment to the environment, sustainable development and the communities they work with. That’s what brought us together, and Women for Bees is a wonderful extension of that.”

"When women gain skills and knowledge their instinct is to help raise others. I’m excited to meet the women taking part in this program from all over the world. I look forward to getting to know them and learning about their culture and environment and the role bees play in that,” she said.

“I hope the training will strengthen their independence, their livelihoods and their communities,” she added.