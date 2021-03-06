close
Sat Mar 06, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 6, 2021

Megan Fox stuns fans with latest photos

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 06, 2021

Megan Fox has been dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly since she split with estranged husband Brian Austin Green.

And it's not often Megan Fox shares her pictures on social media but when she does, she leaves millions of people swooning over her.

The "Transformers" actress on Friday shared multiple new pictures on her Instagram account. More than one million people liked her pictures within a few hours.

The actress looked chic in the photos which she captioned, "She's a goth girl, she's [a] pop girl".



