After vote of confidence victory, politicians, sports personalities congratulate PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a National Assembly session summoned for the premier's vote of confidence move, on March 06, 2021. — PID

Federal minister, PTI leaders, and sports personalities took to Twitter and congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan following his victory in the vote of confidence in the National Assembly.

The premier won after obtaining 178 of the required 172 votes of trust from Lower House members, however, the Opposition boycotted the session.



Congratulating the prime minister, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said the premier had once again proved that he is a true, upright, and brave leader who did not compromise on his principles.

The minister, in a tweet, said today the philosophy of "honouring the note (currency)" and the ill intentions of opposition parties were defeated, and Imran Khan emerged victorious, for which he was thankful to Allah Almighty.



Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said secret balloting only ensured "power of the wallet".

However, today's vote of confidence was open for all to see — and it shows "the power of the ballot and the strength of our captain".



Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Afridi also extended hearty felicitations to the prime minister.

"Hearty felicitations to honourable Prime Minister #ImranKhan who becomes the first ever PM to win more votes after two & a half years than what he got after being elected," he said.



The lawmaker said that the premier was able to accomplish the feat due to the nation's prayers and "success made on economic, diplomatic and governance."

Similarly, federal ministers Omar Ayub Khan, Sheikh Rasheed, National Assembly Speaker, and PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed also shared tweets congratulating the premier.

Congratulations from cricketing fraternity

Many former and current cricketers also expressed their excitement and joy after the former skipper secured the vote of confidence.

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis took to popular social media site Twitter to congratulate Khan, his former colleague, on the victory.

“The Tiger Roars Again. Congratulations Skipper #VoteOfConfidence” he wrote.

The former bowler further appreciated Khan in another tweet saying he loves the “skipper” for his “principals, honesty and never give up attitude".



Javeria Khan quoted what appear to be lyrics from a popular Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf anthem to share her happiness.



Sharing a photo of the prime minister from the 1992 World Cup, pacer Anwar Ali shared some motivational words.



"It's not defeat that destroys you, it's being demoralised by defeat that destroys you, as long you keep learning from defeats you will always keep coming back & get stronger all the time," he said.



Meanwhile, all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, congratulating the former skipper, said that he played a "master stroke".



