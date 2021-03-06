Royal family gears up in retaliation of Meghan Markle: report

An expert claims the royal family is gearing up to slam Meghan Markle after she waged war with Oprah's interview teaser.

This observation was brought forward by ITV’s Mark Borkowski. He told Good Morning Britain, "If you go into battle against the British establishment and particularly the Royal Family, don't expect them to roll over.”

“They have a very powerful way of protecting the brand, the brand of the Royal Family. We have gone from a cold war into a very hot war. This is the beginning now of a lot more stories."