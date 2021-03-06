close
Sat Mar 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 6, 2021

Kim Kardashian says she was body-shamed for gaining weight during pregnancy

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 06, 2021

Kim Kardashian said she cried 'every single day over what was happening' to her body

Kim Kardashian on Friday laid bare her struggles against body-shaming and touched upon the hate she got for gaining 60 pounds during her first pregnancy with daughter North.

In an Instagram stories posting, Kardashian detailed how she had been compared to a killer whale during the later stages of her pregnancy in 2013, and how her figure was contrasted unfavorably to Prince William’s wife Kate, who was also pregnant at the time.

“I cried every single day over what was happening to my body, mainly from the pressures of being constantly compared to what society considered a healthy person should look like - as well as being compared to Shamu the Whale by the media,” she wrote, referring to the mammal that used to perform at SeaWorld.

“I was shamed on a weekly basis with cover stories that made my insecurities so painful I couldn’t leave the house for months after. It really broke me,” said Kardashian, who rose to fame through her family’s reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“No-one deserves to be treated with such cruelty or judgment for entertainment,” Kardashian told her 208 million Instagram followers. - Reuters

Latest News

More From Entertainment