close
Sat Mar 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 6, 2021

Insiders weigh in on Billie Eilish’s case against ‘disturbing, threatening’ harasser

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 06, 2021
Insiders weigh in on Billie Eilish’s case against ‘disturbing, threatening’ harasser

Sources shed light on Billie Eilish’s restraining order case against a ‘disturbing’ man who claims “You can't get what you want, unless what you want is to die for me."

Billie   detailed the man’s intentions in her report  and explained how   “most nights” he’d "stare at me while I enter and exit our family's home."

According to  People magazine, "Every time I drive home I am filled with anxiety fearing that Hearle will be there waiting for me, and he usually is. After I pull into the driveway and get out of the car, I can hear Hearle talking to himself in an ominous voice, which increases my anxiety level even more."

"Whenever Hearle sees me he always says something to me or makes a sign or a gesture directed to me... For example, he recently made a throat slitting gesture to me as I was backing my car into my driveway. I interpreted this as Hearle wanting to violently harm me in some way."

The report also contained a statement by her father and it read, "My family and I feel vulnerable and unsafe because we honestly have no idea of what Hearle is capable of, or what his intentions are towards my daughter."

Latest News

More From Entertainment