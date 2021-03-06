Cardi B deactivates Twitter after being slammed by fans

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Cardi B has taken herself off the social media giant for the time being after being slammed by some of her fans for bringing out a doll instead of new music.
The 28-year-old musician found a new way to stay away from the haters as she deactivated Twitter to avoid criticism after fans demanded her to release new music - which they were desperately hoping for.
The chart-topping singer, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, has secretly been plotting her next move and more hits for her followers - although she begs them to be patient.
Cardi B who dropped two tracks 'WAP' and 'Up' in the last seven months revealed on her Instagram Stories: "I have so much pressure. I'm working on a lot of.... to please people."
"I wanna please my fans, because y'all been asking for something from me for a very long time that I can't say, and I'm doing it for ya."
The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper added: "How am I supposed to be rich? How am I supposed to build my net worth?"
It comes after Cardi B revealed she has created a doll with the brand Real Women Are. Sharing a snap on Instagram, she wrote: "BARDI GANG!! I'm dropping my own doll TODAY! Inspired by me. Created by me. Designed by me. Thank you @officialrealwomenare This means sooo much."