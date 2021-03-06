Cardi B deactivates Twitter after being slammed by fans

Cardi B has taken herself off the social media giant for the time being after being slammed by some of her fans for bringing out a doll instead of new music.

The 28-year-old musician found a new way to stay away from the haters as she deactivated Twitter to avoid criticism after fans demanded her to release new music - which they were desperately hoping for.



The chart-topping singer, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, has secretly been plotting her next move and more hits for her followers - although she begs them to be patient.

Cardi B who dropped two tracks 'WAP' and 'Up' in the last seven months revealed on her Instagram Stories: "I have so much pressure. I'm working on a lot of.... to please people."

"I wanna please my fans, because y'all been asking for something from me for a very long time that I can't say, and I'm doing it for ya."



The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper added: "How am I supposed to be rich? How am I supposed to build my net worth?"

It comes after Cardi B revealed she has created a doll with the brand Real Women Are. Sharing a snap on Instagram, she wrote: "BARDI GANG!! I'm dropping my own doll TODAY! Inspired by me. Created by me. Designed by me. Thank you @officialrealwomenare This means sooo much."