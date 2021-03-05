Palace sources bash Meghan Markle’s ‘nightmare tantrum’ over designer dresses rejection

Royal aides have come forward to reveal Meghan Markle’s true nature and former rage fits over being refused free designer items.

News regarding Meghan Markle’s said tantrums within the royal family was brought forward by a source close to Page Six.

According to the insider, Meghan Markle once flew into rage after she was denied permission to keep designer freebies that were sent to her during her dating years with Prince Harry.

While “as an actress, it was perfectly acceptable to take freebies sent by fashion chains and designer labels” the royal family operated differently and thus such gifts were deemed unacceptable.

However, at the same time “Meghan had to be told it was not the done thing when you are a member of the royal family.”