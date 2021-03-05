Aaron Rodgers says engagement with Shailene Woodley 'the best thing that happened'

Aaron Rodgers said he is looking to become a father someday after engagement with Shailene Woodley

Aaron Rodgers is over the moon after exchanging rings with Shailene Woodley.



The Green Bay Packers quarterback said he is relishing in joy after getting engaged to the Fault In Our Stars actress.

During a live Instagram chat, Rodgers opened up about his new relationship and shared that he is happy. "I'm recently engaged, so been enjoying that part of my life."

Rodgers added, "Obviously that's the best thing that's happened to me in the last year."

In the live conversation, the athlete shared his insights on the future with revealing that he is looking forward to being a father someday.

"I'll look forward to taking care of another life at some point. I think it's gonna be so fun. I've dreamt about what that will be like, I'm really excited about that chapter whenever that comes,” he said.