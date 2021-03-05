Meghan Markle 'hissed' at royal employee reducing her to tears, claims report

During a spat with the employee, Meghan Markle “turned and hissed” leaving her in tears

Meghan Markle has been udner a blistering attack after allegations of bullying against Buckingham Palace staffer surfaced earlier this week.



As recalled by a royal expert, during the spat with the employee, Meghan “turned and hissed” leaving her in tears.



The incident took place in Fiji, during a tense encounter when Meghanm was expecting Archie.

“I was there at the time and witnessed Meghan turn a ‘hiss’ at a member of her entourage, clearly incandescent with rage about something, and demand to leave," Rebecca English of the Daily Mail revealed.

“I later saw that same — female — highly distressed member of staff sitting in an official car, with tears running down her face,” English wrote Thursday.

“Our eyes met and she lowered hers, humiliation etched on her features," she went on.

Earlier, Meghan's rep had turned down the bullying claims stating they are false.

"The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good," the spokesperson said.