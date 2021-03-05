Nicola Peltz shares heartfelt note to wish fiancé Brooklyn Beckham on his 22nd birthday

Nicola Peltz praised her fiancé Brooklyn Beckham, describing him as an ‘incredible person’ with 'pure gold' heart as she extended love to him on his 22nd birthday.



She turned to Instagram and posted a loved-up photo with Brooklyn and shared a heartfelt birthday note for him.

Sending love to the fiancé, Nicola wrote, “happy birthday baby” followed by heart emoji.

“You’re such an incredible person and your heart is pure gold,” she said and added “I love you so so much Brooklyn”.

Commenting on the endearing post, Brooklyn said “Love you so much Nicola x my other half” with numerous heart emojis.



Earlier, Brooklyn’s mother Victoria Beckham also extended love to the son.

Sharing his childhood photo, Victoria wrote, “22 years ago today our lives changed forever. The kindest, most beautiful soul. The most incredible son, brother and fiancé. Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham. We love you and are so proud of the man you have become.”



