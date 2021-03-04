Mawra Hocane shares how Covid-19 changed her fitness journey

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane spilled the beans on how she keeps herself fit.
Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a photo of herself doing a serene yoga pose and got candid about how her fitness journey changed during the Covid-19 pandemic.
In the caption, the 28-year-old shared that she was formerly a gym person but the lockdown forced her to reassess her options.
"I was majorly a gym person up until covid happened. Today marks a year of me training at home all by myself, with little help from friends & YouTube, as much as I feel comfortable & when I feel the need for it. Let’s all aspire to be our healthier versions, always! When in doubt.... breathe," she wrote in the caption.
Take a look: