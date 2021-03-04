close
Thu Mar 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 4, 2021

Meghan Markle's friends say bullying allegations an aim to undermine explosive tell-all

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 04, 2021

Meghan Markle's friends react to bullying allegations against her

Meghan Markle's friendfs have come forth reacting to allegations of bullying and harassment against her. 

They claimed this was done to put the Duchess of Sussex's upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey at risk.

Royal author Omid Scobie quoted a friend of the Sussexes saying, "Harry and Meghan knew that it would get ugly in the run up [to the Oprah special], but seeing such an obvious attempt at destroying her character was distressing and upsetting."

Meanwhile, a source close to the couple revealed the timing of bullyinhg allegations against Meghan was planned.

"You can't ignore the timing of this. This has been done to undermine her character or undermine the topics that they discuss on Sunday."

They added, "They have had everything and the kitchen sink thrown at them this week, but ultimately nothing will stop them from sharing their truth."

Latest News

More From Entertainment