close
Wed Mar 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 3, 2021

Kim Kardashian wears Kanye West’s famous Yeezy footwear amid ongoing divorce

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 03, 2021
Kim Kardashian wears Kanye West’s famous Yeezy footwear amid ongoing divorce

Kim Kardashian’s latest photos wearing estranged husband Kanye West’s famous Yeezy footwear have suggested that the rapper and the reality TV star are on good terms amid ongoing divorce.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Instagram and shared a couple of images from her home workout days after filing for divorce from Kanye West.

The photos suggest Kim is on good terms with Kanye amid ongoing divorce with the daddy of her four children.

In the picture, Kim Kardashian can be seen sporting a black and lilac pair from Kanye West’s famous footwear Yeezy along with the dumb bells and resistance belt on the floor at her feet.

Kim Kardashian last month filed for divorce from Kanye West citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for their split in the court papers.

She also seeks joint physical legal custody of four children-- North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm.

Latest News

More From Entertainment