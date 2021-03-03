Kim Kardashian wears Kanye West’s famous Yeezy footwear amid ongoing divorce

Kim Kardashian’s latest photos wearing estranged husband Kanye West’s famous Yeezy footwear have suggested that the rapper and the reality TV star are on good terms amid ongoing divorce.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Instagram and shared a couple of images from her home workout days after filing for divorce from Kanye West.

The photos suggest Kim is on good terms with Kanye amid ongoing divorce with the daddy of her four children.

In the picture, Kim Kardashian can be seen sporting a black and lilac pair from Kanye West’s famous footwear Yeezy along with the dumb bells and resistance belt on the floor at her feet.

Kim Kardashian last month filed for divorce from Kanye West citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for their split in the court papers.

She also seeks joint physical legal custody of four children-- North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm.