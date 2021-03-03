Income Tax officials raid Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's houses

The residences of Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu as well as 20 other locations were raided

Income Tax (IT) officials raided the homes of Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu and director Anurag Kashyap in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The residences of the B-Town bigwigs as well as 20 other locations in Mumbai and Pune were raided by IT officials over tax evasion.

NDTV reported that the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said during a BJP briefing: "The Income Tax department probes someone based on whatever information they get. The issue goes to court later.”