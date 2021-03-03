Meghan Markle under fire for ‘planning’ Oprah interview years in advance: report

Meghan Markle has been slammed for sneakily curating her interview with Oprah Winfrey for over two years.



Securing an interview with Oprah is not Meghan Markle’s first attempt at landing a big-shot anchor either. According to sources close to Express UK, the royal initially attempted to secure an interview with Gayle King but was silenced by the Firm.

The source claims, Per the source, "It was seen as a huge stride away from the usual methodology of Royal PR. It caused friction with the Sussexes, and a feeling that this was forbidden. They were emphatically told she could not conduct her own lengthy interviews with US media friends after Archie's birth.”

"That led to tension with courtiers as the pair wanted to tell their stories about philanthropic and personal matters. Certainly from their side there was an element of feeling handcuffed and not having full ownership of their image.”

"The couple wanted to usher in a new era and mindset about having control, not just in their messaging but also about who they chose to speak with. Oprah and Gayle have been supportive publicly of Meghan and Harry, since they dated. So for the Sussexes their friends felt like a safe place."