Prince Philip to cause Oprah million-dollar loss in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle interview

Experts recently sat down to discuss the deplorable actions of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s regarding their Oprah Winfrey interview and its impact on Prince Philip’s already failing health.



News regarding the potential loss was brought forward by a source close to the Daily Express. During their interview the insider admitted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview may be dropped by ITV entirely if Prince Philip’s health worsens.

For those unaware the prince is currently undergoing extensive treatment for a preexisting heart condition and an infection at at St Bartholomew’s in London.

The source in question admits, “I don’t imagine CBS will care but ITV won’t be able to broadcast it.”

Even Public Relations specialist Mark Borkowski slammed the couple for choosing such a sensitive time for their tell-all and told Express UK, “The timing is just horrendous...it’s very uncomfortable as you edge towards Sunday.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview is also a great chance for advertisers to rake in some dough and currently CBS has earmarked 30 second interview under a £150,000 price tag.