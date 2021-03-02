Salman Khan sends best wishes to debutant Ahan Shetty; ‘Tadap of hard work should never die’

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has said that ‘Tadap’ of hard work should never die as he extended best wishes to debutant Ahan Shetty after release date of his upcoming film was announced.



Suniel Shetty's son Ahan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Sajid Nadiadwala's film Tadap, releasing on September 24, 2021.

Sharing the poster of the film, Salman Khan said, “Ahan wish u all the best n success may all your hard work, discipline n dedication pay off.”

Khan went on to say “The tadap of hard work should never die ... @nadiadwalagrandson @ahan.shetty.”



Earlier, the makers of the film announced the release date of Tadap, also stars Tara Sutaria, Suniel Shetty and Swati Kapoor.