Tue Mar 02, 2021
March 2, 2021

How Gigi Hadid keeps daughter Khai close amid busy fashion week schedule

Tue, Mar 02, 2021

Since welcoming her first child Khai with singer Zayn Malik supermodel Gigi Hadid five months ago, she has been making her return to the runway but made sure to keep motherhood her priority. 

Despite her packed schedule, the new mother has been keeping a reminder of her daughter around her neck.

The 25-year-old was spotted out and about in Milan for Fashion Week sporting a casual look with the centre stage being the Khai necklace she donned.

The stunner was seen shielding herself with a mask which she paired with a pair of sunglasses as well as a colourful beanie after wrapping up recording for the Versace fashion show.

Take a look:


