Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer speaks out after being shot

Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer finally spoke out after he was shot during in a life-threatening incident.

On February 24 Fischer was walking three of Gaga’s French bulldogs when he was shot by a robber and fled with two of the canines, Koji and Gustav.

While the pet dogs were found unharmed two days later, Fischer however was rushed to the hospital where he continues to be monitored.

Taking to Instagram, he shared two lengthy posts detailing the incident which he calls "a very close call with death".

"4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me. My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own. I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we'd been on together, apologized that I couldn't defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself," he wrote on the post.

"I am still in recovery from a very close call with death and have kept myself (for the most part, I mean I am human) from the growing media story," he said in a second post. "I will write and say more later, but the gratitude for all the love I feel from around this planet is immense and intense. I felt your healing support! Thank you. I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice. I am so appreciative of everything you continue to do."

Take a look:











