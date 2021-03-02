Kim Kardashian treats fans with stunning pictures with her ‘boo’ after filing for divorce

Kim Kardashian treats fans with stunning pictures of her ‘boo’ after filing for divorce

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian delighted her millions of fans with stunning photos of herself and her ‘boo’, five-year-old son Saint amid divorce with husband Kanye West.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who is an avid social media user and knows how to keep fans hooked on there, turned to Instagram and posted sweet photo with the son.

She captioned the pictures, “My saint boo”.

In the pictures, Kim can be seen kissing and hugging the son, whom she shares with estranged husband Kanye West.



Kim Kardashian last month filed for divorce from Kanye West citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for their split in the court papers.

She also seeks joint physical legal custody of four children-- North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm.