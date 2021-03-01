Who will star in ‘The Crown’ seasons 5 and 6?

Fans of The Crown are anxiously waiting for the makers to drop the next two seasons of the regal show.

The next leg of the show will come an entirely new cast, from top to bottom who will essay the leading roles of the members of the British royal family for the next two seasons.

Below are the new actors cast for seasons five and six:

Queen Elizabeth played by Imelda Staunton

Princess Margaret played by Lesley Manville

Prince Philip played by Jonathan Pryce

Princess Diana played by Elizabeth Debicki

Prince Charles played by Dominic West

West is in the final rounds of his talks to play the Prince of Wales and hasn’t been confirmed yet.