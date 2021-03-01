Shafqat Mehmood says 'cricket is the real victor' after Lahore Qalandars win PSL match

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood. Photo: PID

The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Traning Shafqat Mehmood on Sunday took to Twitter and congratulated Pakistan Super League's team Lahore Qalandars for winning the match against Karachi Kings.

"Congratulations Lahore Qalanders. Brilliant chase. Well fought out till the end by Karachi Kings. Great match. Cricket is the real victor, " the minister tweeted.

Lahore Qalandars chased down a challenging total of 187 and won by six wickets against Karachi Kings, in the eleventh match of the Pakistan Super League's sixth season at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.



Kings' Sharjeel Khan (64 off 39 balls) and Mohammad Nabi (57 off 35 balls) were able to steer the side to the sizeable total after an early set back as the side lost three wickets inside of five overs.

However, the Qalandars, when it was time for them to bat, were persistent and steady in their chase and managed to hold on to six wickets in the process.

The build-up to the Karachi Kings-Lahore Qalandars match — dubbed the El Clásico of the PSL 2021 — had been huge to say the least, considering that both sides came in from similar positions, having won two out of their first three encounters.

Defending champions Karachi Kings had a slight edge over Qalandars due to better net run rate (NRR) as well as the advantage of the outcome of their face-off last year during the PSL 2020 final in which they defeated Qalandars.

The Qalandars' performance, today, however, showed that in the battle of the nerves, they can easily trounce any opponent.

In total, the two arch-rivals have played 12 matches, of which Karachi Kings bagged seven and Lahore Qalandars has now secured five.