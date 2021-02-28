Shaheen Afridi seems to be on fire in Lahore Qalandars-Karachi Kings match

Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi clean-bowls Karachi Kings' Babar Azam during the 11th match of the PSL 2021 in Karachi, Pakistan, February 28, 2021. Twitter/PakistanSuperLeague/Screenshot via The News

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi scored a quick victory right at the start of the match against Karachi Kings as the two arch-rivals once again face each other in the field in arguably the most highly-anticipated matches of the PSL 2021.

The eleventh match of the PSL 2021 — and the first between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars this season — started Sunday evening at Karachi's National Stadium.

Shaheen Afridi seems to be in good spirits as clean-bowled Babar Azam during what has arguably been dubbed the El Clásico of the PSL 2021, successfully coming out on top for today.

Babar Azam, on the other hand, "will be back", the PSL's official Twitter account tweeted, terming them "the now and future kings of Pakistan".



Defending champions Karachi Kings — who have a slight edge over the Lahore Qalandars due to better net run rate (NRR) and a victory during the PSL 2020 final — so far won seven of the 11 total matches against their arch-rivals.

Kings' Azam — who would have been a real threat for the opposition after he finished his last game in style — seems to be having not that good a day after all.