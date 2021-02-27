close
Sat Feb 27, 2021
February 27, 2021

The Queen's rage over Harry, Meghan's 'obsessive fascination' at royal events unveiled: report

Sat, Feb 27, 2021
The Queen’s rage over Harry, Meghan’s ‘obsessive fascination’ at royal events unveiled: report

Royal experts weigh in on the Queen’s hatred for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘obsessive fascination’ at royal events.

This claim was brought forward by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams during an interview with Express UK, "Meghan and Harry may well attend future royal gatherings.”

“Though, unless the current rift with the Royal Family is healed in some way, there will be an obsessive fascination with everything they do at such occasions which both they and the Royal Family will intensely dislike."

